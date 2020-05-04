2 more Jacksonville deaths; Over 800 new coronavirus cases across Florida

Published: May 4, 2020, 10:46 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:26 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Of 20 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths across Florida in the last 24 hours, two were in Duval County, according to data released Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

The statewide death toll reached 1,399 as of 10 a.m. Monday, and Florida’s coronavirus caseload hit 36,897, up 819 cases from Sunday morning.

Duval now has 1,072 cases (up 27 from Sunday’s county), Alachua has 289, Clay has 285 and St. Johns has 211.

The new Duval County deaths were a 67-year-old man whose case was first counted April 11 and a 72-year-old woman whose case was first counted April 19. Neither case was travel-related and it’s not known if either patient had contact with a confirmed case.

So far, 6,119 of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health in Columbia County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases linked to Columbia Correctional Institution, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 92. According to the health department, Columbia Correctional Institution is conducting a contact investigation and working to identify and notify people who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.

County-by-county breakdown

The state has tested 445,995 people for the coronavirus, with 8.3% of tests coming back positive.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The latest data comes as Florida officially reopens part of its economy in Phase One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recovery plan.