3 new Northeast Florida deaths as state coronavirus fatalities near 1,500

Published: May 5, 2020, 11:08 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 11:30 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men in Putnam County and a woman in Flagler County were among 72 new COVID-19 related deaths across Florida in the last 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday morning by the state health department.

The Flagler County woman was 68 years old and she had no contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus. She was first counted in the state’s data on May 1.

The Putnam County cases were a 71-year-old man first counted April 22 and a 73-year-old man first counted April 23. Both had contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

None of the three cases was travel-related, according to the state.

The statewide death toll reached 1,471 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, and Florida’s coronavirus caseload hit 37,439, up 542 cases from Monday morning.

Putnam and Flagler counties each have four coronavirus-related deaths. Putnam has a total of 120 cases and Flagler has 141.

Duval now has 1,084 cases (up 12 from Monday’s count) with 26 deaths, Alachua has 289 with five deaths, Clay has 287 cases with 18 deaths and St. Johns has 214 cases with four deaths. For a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties, see the chart below.

So far, 6,330 of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

County-by-county breakdown

The state has tested 467,553 people for the coronavirus, with 8% of tests coming back positive.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

State officials continue to watch the number of cases and hospitalizations closely as Florida moves forward in Phase One of reopening the economy.