CVS opening 10 new COVID-19 testing sites in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CVS Health is set to open 10 COVID-19 test sites throughout Florida as part of the nationwide effort to ramp up access to testing, the company announced Thursday.

Starting on Friday, CVS will offer drive-through testing at those pharmacy locations as well as 41 other sites across Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of additional test sites are expected to be announced in the coming weeks with CVS anticipating that 1,000 locations will be up and running by the end of May.

The goal is to be able to process up to 1.5 million tests a month, a significant increase over the company’s current ability to process nearly 30,000 tests each week.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said in part.

These locations will use self-swab tests for individuals who meet criteria provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as age requirements.

To schedule an appointment, patients must register on CVS.com beginning on Friday. Results should be ready within three days.

According to ClickOrlando , testing sites in Florida include the following: