Coronavirus: Florida’s COVID-19 caseload nears 45,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported over 650 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday and 47 more deaths, including the counties of Duval, Clay and Alachua.

Florida now has 44,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,964 deaths.

An additional two deaths were reported in Duval County, including a 76-year-old woman. Her case was not travel related, and it’s unclear if she had contact with a confirmed case. The other death in Duval was an 81-year-old man, who had contact with a confirmed case. It wasn’t travel related.

An additional two deaths were reported in Clay County as well, including a 72-year-old woman, who had contact with a confirmed case. It was not travel related. The other death, an 81-year-old man, was not travel related. He had contact with a confirmed case.

The death in Alachua County was a 67-year-old man. His was not travel related and he had contact with a confirmed case.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

County-by-county breakdown

At least 8,146 of the state’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point since the outbreak began. Notably, that figure does not represent current hospitalizations.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.