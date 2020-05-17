35th COVID-19 death reported in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours in Florida, including one in Duval County, the state Department of Health reported Sunday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the statewide death toll reached 1,973 as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state hit 45,588, up 777 cases from Saturday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The latest death reported in Northeast Florida was that of an 86-year-old man in Duval County. Data show his case was not travel-related, and he had contact with a confirmed case.

In Duval County, there have now been 35 deaths and 1,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

County-by-county breakdown

At least 8,230 of the state’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point since the outbreak began. Notably, that figure does not represent current hospitalizations.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.

The state has tested 653,081 people for the coronavirus, with 7% of tests coming back positive.

Florida will increase restrictions on restaurant and retail store capacity from 25% to 50%, as well as allow the reopening of museums, libraries and gyms at 50% capacity. Bars and movie theaters will remain closed.