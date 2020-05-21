87ºF

Universal Orlando receives OK to reopen on June 5

Temperature checks, face masks mandatory; Parks open to staff June 1

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

ORLANDO, UNITED STATES - MAY 14, 2020: Guests wearing face masks visit the Universal Orlando's CityWalk as sections of the entertainment and retail district opened today for limited hours for the first time since Universal Orlando closed on March 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to face coverings, temperature checks are also being required. Universal's theme parks will remain closed until at least May 31.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Paul Hennessy / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Paul Hennessy / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Economic Recovery task force approved Universal Orlando’s plans to reopen theme parks to staff beginning June 1 and to guests on June 5, WKMG reports.

Upon opening, guests would be subject to mandatory temperature checks stationed at all park entrances.

Team Members and guests would be required to wear masks at all times while at the park, and masks would be provided if guests did not bring one.

Valet services would not be offered, according to the park’s reopening proposal.

Universal Orlando closed all three of its parks on March 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. CityWalk reopened last week with modified hours of operation from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with face mask requirements in place.

