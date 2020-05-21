Universal Orlando receives OK to reopen on June 5

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Economic Recovery task force approved Universal Orlando’s plans to reopen theme parks to staff beginning June 1 and to guests on June 5, WKMG reports.

Upon opening, guests would be subject to mandatory temperature checks stationed at all park entrances.

Team Members and guests would be required to wear masks at all times while at the park, and masks would be provided if guests did not bring one.

Valet services would not be offered, according to the park’s reopening proposal.

Universal Orlando closed all three of its parks on March 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. CityWalk reopened last week with modified hours of operation from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with face mask requirements in place.

