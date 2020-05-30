85ºF

Lightning sparks big fire at Florida apartment complex

Associated Press

A lightning strike likely sparked a large fire late Friday at an apartment complex at Oviedo on the Park, officials said.
OVIEDO, Fla. – Lightning sparked a large fire that caused major damage to a Florida apartment complex Friday night.

Crews responded to the three-story Park Place Apartments in Oviedo just after 10:30 p.m.

Oviedo Fire Rescue Chief Nichlaus Dorey estimated half the building was destroyed. No injuries were reported, but dozens of residents were displaced.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the Red Cross was offering assistance.

