Lightning sparks big fire at Florida apartment complex

Published: May 30, 2020, 2:51 pm Updated: May 30, 2020, 4:40 pm

OVIEDO, Fla. – Lightning sparked a large fire that caused major damage to a Florida apartment complex Friday night.

Crews responded to the three-story Park Place Apartments in Oviedo just after 10:30 p.m.

Oviedo Fire Rescue Chief Nichlaus Dorey estimated half the building was destroyed. No injuries were reported, but dozens of residents were displaced.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the Red Cross was offering assistance.