Tallahassee truck incident under investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state capital was relatively calm on Monday after a weekend of protests.

Dozens of protesters were at the Capitol on Monday, following hundreds who spent the weekend there.

They’re demanding justice after three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee over the last three months.

“From the time Michael Johnson died on March 20th of 2020, there has been no legal action or ramifications against anybody who has the position to do so,” protest organizer Tesia Lisbon said.

Windows shattered by protestors Saturday were boarded up by Monday.

The calm scene is a far cry from Saturday when tensions flared after a red pickup truck made it into the center of a marching crowd. Video showed the crowd following the truck and officers protecting the driver.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said the incident is still under investigation as authorities comb through dozens of video clips for evidence.

“There is some indication from the people who were in the truck that they were being punched," Campbell said. “We found some video of the passenger being hit. That would raise a possible self-defense claim.”

The cases of the three officer-involved shootings are at a standstill. That’s because they must be reviewed by a grand jury, and the virus has put grand juries on hold until at least July.

Until a grand jury can be convened, the officers will remain on paid administrative leave.

Demands for body camera footage and dash cam video will also be on hold until the grand jury hears the cases.

No one was seriously injured during the incident with the truck.

Protestors, meanwhile, are demanding that the driver be arrested.