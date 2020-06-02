2 more Clay County deaths as Florida passes 2,500 coronavirus fatalities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two more coronavirus patients in Clay County have died, the Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The state health department showed 70 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported across the state in the last 24 hours.

Details on the latest deaths in Clay County were not yet available. They bring the county’s total to 30 deaths among 387 cases or a 7% death rate.

Duval County, by comparison, has reported 51 deaths among 1,660 cases for a 3% death rate.

According to data from the Department of Health there are now 57,447 residents and visitors to Florida who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the state began collecting data a few months ago and 2,530 people have died.

The 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has been tracking through the coronavirus pandemic have now reported a total of 113 COVID-19 related deaths among 3,375 confirmed coronavirus cases.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

