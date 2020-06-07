Clay County records 400 COVID-19 cases; Additional death reported in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the fifth day in a row, the Florida Department of Health reported a large jump in coronavirus cases across the state with 1,180 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Florida was up to 63,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,700 deaths. Of those deaths, 12 were reported since Saturday morning.

An additional death was reported Sunday in Duval County. The death was that of a 75-year-old woman, though the state Department of Health did not list the death as being new. The woman’s case was not travel-related, and she had contact with a confirmed case.

Duval County was reporting 54 total deaths among 1,792 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

On Sunday, Clay County recorded a total of 400 COVID-19 cases with 32 previously reported deaths.

Complete coronavirus data for Northeast Florida counties

On Wednesday, Florida’s reported cases jumped by 1,317, on Thursday they increased by 1,419, on Friday they rose by 1,305 and on Saturday they increased by 1,270. Thursday’s jump was the highest one-day jump in cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached Florida, Wednesday’s was the third-highest the state has seen and Friday’s was the fourth-highest increase.

The series of case spikes come as Florida continues to expand its testing capacity and move forward with reopening the state’s economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, allowing bars, pubs, theaters and other businesses to again permit customers inside.

As of Sunday’s report from the health department, Florida had administered 1.21 million tests for COVID-19 with a 5.3% positive rate.