Florida coronavirus cases jump over 1,000 again to 66,000 statewide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to data released Tuesday morning by the Florida Department of Health, the state has seen its seventh straight large jump in coronavirus cases with 1,096 confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Florida was up to 66,000 cases. It’s the sixth daily jump of more than 1,000 cases in the last seven days.

The state has now reported 2,765 deaths.

One new death was reported in Duval County, but two deaths were removed from the county’s list, dropping Jacksonville’s total to 54 deaths among 1,824 cases.

The new Duval County death was a 92-year-old woman whose case was first counted by the state on April 14. It’s unknown if she had contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

The 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has been tracking have 3,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths.

Complete coronavirus data for Northeast Florida counties

Tracking the last week of coronavirus case jumps in Florida:

Wednesday: 1,317

Thursday: 1,419

Friday: 1,305

Saturday: 1,270

Sunday: 1,180

Monday: 966

Tuesday: 1,096

Thursday’s jump was the highest one-day jump in cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached Florida, Wednesday’s was the third-highest the state has seen and Friday’s was the fourth-highest increase.

The series of case spikes come as Florida continues to expand its testing capacity and move forward with reopening the state’s economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, allowing bars, pubs, theaters and other businesses to again permit customers inside.

As of Tuesday’s report from the health department, Florida had administered 1.25 million tests for COVID-19 with a 5.2% positive rate.