Off-duty Florida wildlife officer found fatally shot

LABELLE, Fla. – An off-duty Florida wildlife officer was found fatally shot early Sunday, authorities said.

Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr. was found fatally shot in rural Hendry County, and three suspects were in custody, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The law enforcement agencies provided no other details.

Pensacola television station WEAR reported Keen was shot and killed while trying to stop a hit-and-run driver.

Keen, 30, grew up in LaBelle, Florida in Hendry County, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

“FHP Command Officers are praying and remembering our fallen but NEVER forgotten brother, FWC Officer Julian Keen, who was murdered last night while following his calling to protect and serve others," the Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association posted on Facebook. “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it."

This morning a received a message from my friend Charlie Barnes. He informed about a man I met named Julian when I went to Labelle. He is an FWC Officer who was shot and killed off duty last night trying to stop a hit and run. He was my favorite person I met at the swamp cabbage festival parade. Julian Keen is a pillar of Labelle and they are mourning his loss today. Please say a prayer for his family and friends. #rip Posted by Jason Jones on Sunday, June 14, 2020

Friends have been flooding Facebook on Sunday with memories of Keen and messages of shock over his death, WINK reported:

“RIP to one of the good ones. A great one. Julian Keen was one of the best humans on the planet. Kind and funny. So generous and sweet. Always ready to help out. You are so loved, by so many. Our hearts are broken. Our thoughts are with your family.” Danika J. Forenear wrote.