Florida bar’s alcohol license suspended after patrons, employees test positive for COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The alcohol license has been suspended at a University of Central Florida-area bar after patrons and employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

As reported by News4Jax’s news partner, Click Orlando, the Florida Department of Businesses and Professional Regulation issued the emergency suspension of an alcoholic beverage vendor license to The Knights Pub.

The DBPR said 13 employees of the bar tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 patrons of the bar tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the bar.

Court documents show The Knights Pub is accused of serving patrons alcoholic beverages while they were not being seated for service on June 5.

Appropriate social distancing measures were not being enforced, according to court documents.

This violated the executive order of Phase 2 in Florida’s reopening.

According to court documents, social distancing measures were not enforced and patrons were being served alcoholic beverages while not being seated for service on June 6.

In Phase 2 of Florida’s reopening, bars and restaurants could reopen with seated service.