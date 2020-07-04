Florida eclipses previous one-day record with 11,458 coronavirus cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida far surpassed its previous single-day reporting record for COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 11,458 additional cases, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health.

Florida’s previous one-day high for coronavirus cases came Thursday with 10,109 cases, well above the previous single-day record of 9,585 cases set last Saturday.

The statewide total now sits at 190,052.

The state reported 18 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours -- none of those in the 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has been tracking. As of Saturday, there had been 3,803 deaths reported in the state.

Duval County added 653 cases, bringing Jacksonville’s total to 8,614. St. Johns County added 71 additional cases, for a total of 1,259 cases.

New hospitalizations and deaths are also ticking upward in Florida, although not as dramatically as the new cases. Hospitalizations statewide on Friday increased to a total of 15,735 since the beginning of March.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.