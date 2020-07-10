94ºF

Yulee High School student ‘hit the waves’ to celebrate graduation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – 2020 graduates just know how to have fun!

Colton A. Harris graduated from Yulee High School and decided to hit the water during his senior photo shoot. Harris captured the moment while sporting his cap and gown.

The graduate wanted to capitalize on his love for water and wakesurfing to celebrate his accomplishments.

Harris said he wanted to leave a message for the Class of 2020: “Don’t stop till you achieve what you want.

Friday, July 10, is also his 18th birthday. Happy Birthday Colton from The Local Station.

Congratulations!

