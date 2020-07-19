Florida passes 350,000 reported COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An additional 12,478 cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Florida Department of Health, bringing the statewide total to 350,047.

Sunday marked the fifth straight day that the state saw an increase of at least 10,000 cases.

It took Florida more than 3 ½ months to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases in the state. It took two weeks -- from June 22 to July 5 -- for that number to double. It took another two weeks -- July 6 to July 19 -- for the state to add just over 150,000 cases to its total.

According to the data released Sunday by the state Department of Health, Florida has now recorded 5,091 coronavirus-related deaths, 89 of which were reported since Saturday. (The additional deaths did not all occur in the last 24 hours. The state’s death data often have significant delays in reporting and some of the deaths may have occurred weeks ago.)

Sunday’s data shows Duval, Alachua, Columbia and Union counties each recorded one additional death.

In Duval County, the death of a 73-year-old woman brought the county’s total to 94 deaths. Duval County on Sunday reported 643 additional coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 16,546.

Alachua County’s total increased to 13 deaths with the additional death of an 81-year-old man.

In Columbia County, there have been five deaths reported, the latest being that of a 68-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The death of a 67-year-old man in Union County brought the county’s total to three deaths.

As of Sunday, of those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state, 20,971 patients had been hospitalized in Florida since the state began tracking data in March.