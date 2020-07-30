DeSantis warns of impact from Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Isaias expected to reach hurricane strength, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday warned of impacts to Florida this weekend even if the growing system remains offshore.

“While we can’t be certain of the exact track of the storm, and we certainly can’t be sure about the intensity it will ultimately reach, we do expect to see impacts to the state of Florida, even if the storm remains off our shore, which is the current forecast,” DeSantis said. “But this is an evolving situation. So please keep up with official updates and make sure you have a plan and have seven days’ worth of food, water and medicine.”

A tropical storm watch was issued along Florida’s East Coast between Ocean Reef and the Sebastian Inlet.

The system was bringing heavy rains and maximum sustained winds near 60 mph to Hispaniola on Thursday. Isaias is the earliest storm to begin with an “I” on record, besting Hurricane Irene which formed August 7, 2005.

The 2005 season was the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record.