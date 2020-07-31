Isaias leads Florida to expand price-gouging hotline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ arrival, Florida’s attorney general has expanded the price-gouging hotline, which has been activated for the pandemic since March, to include storm supplies as well.

Hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and household cleaning supplies were protected under the original order enacted in response to coronavirus, but now gas, food and water will be included, too.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office has screened thousands of complaints from the pandemic and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars. She said her office is up to the task of expanding its work.

“That is unique, but what is not unique is how the Florida Attorney General’s Office will respond and take those complaints,” Moody said. “We stand ready. We’re pulling resources from other divisions to ensure we have enough people on the ground to respond in real time and to build cases based on the information we get.”

You can report price gouging by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or by reporting it on the NO SCAM app.