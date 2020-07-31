Volusia County Sheriff says he has coronavirus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has tested positive for COVID-19.

A tweet from the sheriff’s office said on Friday that he is home and will quarantine for 14 days.

“Sheriff Chitwood has tested positive for covid-19 and is self-quarantining for 14 days. We are wishing him a quick recovery and will continue to work hard while he’s out sick for the first time in 33 years!”

Chief Joseph Gallagher will be in command while the sheriff is out, WESH reported.