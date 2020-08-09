Disney to cut back hours starting in September

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The most magical place on Earth will scale back hours starting Sept. 8.

The move is being made due to lower than expected attendance after the parks reopened with new safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to USA Today.

Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios are closing an hour earlier. Epcot is closing two hours earlier. Animal Kingdom will open an hour later and close an hour earlier.

Disney made the announcement on DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney Co. has lost nearly $9 billion since April.