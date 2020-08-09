89ºF

Disney to cut back hours starting in September

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

FILE - Park guests enter the Magic Kingdom during the reopening of Walt Disney World, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney Co. reported net income that plummeted dramatically in the third quarter, when it most of its theme parks remained closed and theatrical movie releases were postponed. Net income results were better than the loss analysts expected, however, but revenue missed expectations. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The most magical place on Earth will scale back hours starting Sept. 8.

The move is being made due to lower than expected attendance after the parks reopened with new safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to USA Today.

Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios are closing an hour earlier. Epcot is closing two hours earlier. Animal Kingdom will open an hour later and close an hour earlier.

Disney made the announcement on DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney Co. has lost nearly $9 billion since April.

