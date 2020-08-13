Meet the 1st black student to obtain a PhD in Computer Science at the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jasmine Bowers has made history as the first-ever African American student to receive a doctorate degree in Computer Science from the University of Florida.
“On July 15, I became the first black woman to defend a dissertation in computer science at UF,” Bowers said.
Bowers double majored in Math and Computer Science at Fort Valley State University and earned her masters at North Carolina A&T before receiving his doctorate, Black News said.
Click here to read more.
On July 15, I became the first black woman to defend a dissertation in computer science at UF.— Jasmine Bowers, Ph.D. (@JasmineDBowers) July 19, 2020
“You may fail, but fall still fighting;
Don’t give up, whate’er you do;
Eyes front, head high to the finish.
See it through!” pic.twitter.com/4NaPbgr9Hq