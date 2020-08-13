Meet the 1st black student to obtain a PhD in Computer Science at the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jasmine Bowers has made history as the first-ever African American student to receive a doctorate degree in Computer Science from the University of Florida.

“On July 15, I became the first black woman to defend a dissertation in computer science at UF,” Bowers said.

Bowers double majored in Math and Computer Science at Fort Valley State University and earned her masters at North Carolina A&T before receiving his doctorate, Black News said.

