Florida judge vacates automatic stay in educators’ lawsuit against state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County circuit judge on Thursday vacated an automatic stay, opening the door for school districts to take control of their own destinies when it comes to reopening. The order comes after the judge ruled that a state mandate to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is unconstitutional.

Attorneys for the state argued that allowing the ruling to go into effect would “sow confusion and disarray.”

“Potential irreparable injury will be suffered by hundreds of thousands of school children, many teachers, and the community at large if the temporary injunction order is stayed,” Judge Charles Dodson wrote in the order handed down Thursday. “The evidence before the Court plainly demonstrates that as a result of Defendants’ unconstitutional action requiring the statewide reopening of schools during the month of August 2020, without local school boards being permitted the opportunity whether it is safe to do so, places people in harm’s way.”

The court’s temporary injunction order entered on Aug. 24 will now take effect.

“Huge!” FEA President Fedrick Ingram tweeted following the order. “@RonDeSantisFL and @richardcorcoran stop fighting teachers and bus drivers and education employees, you lost because you are wrong. Every child matters, science matters and the life of every Floridian matters.”

Huge! @RonDeSantisFL and @richardcorcoran stop fighting teachers and bus drivers and education employees, you lost because you are wrong. Every child matters, science matters and the life of every Floridian matters. @FloridaEA #4EveryStudent https://t.co/QAhCNWQMkD — Fedrick Ingram (@fedingram) August 27, 2020

The ruling is yet another twist in a legal battle over a July 6 emergency order issued by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran mandating that schools reopen this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Siding with teachers unions that filed lawsuits challenging the order, Judge Charles Dodson on Monday issued a temporary injunction accusing the state of ignoring the Florida Constitution by requiring schools to resume face-to-face instruction during the pandemic. But attorneys for Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately filed a notice of appealing Dodson’s ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal. Under law, that notice of appeal automatically placed a stay on Dodson’s ruling — effectively putting it on hold until the Tallahassee-based appeals court can resolve the case.

Late Tuesday, attorneys for the Florida Education Association and the Orange County teachers union asked Dodson to lift the stay. But in a response filed Wednesday, the state’s lawyers argued that Dodson should maintain the status quo, saying that lifting the stay would disrupt the lives of hundreds of thousands of students and their families.

“Vacating the automatic stay will mean that some of the 711,000 students currently attending brick-and-mortar schools may need to return home to parents who have not planned for their return,” the state’s lawyers wrote.

Tens of thousands of Florida families “may need to quickly line up day care, renegotiate work schedules, and alter their daily lives for what, ultimately, may be overturned by the appellate courts,” the lawyers added.

The state also argued that its appeal of Dodson’s injunction has a “high likelihood of success.”

The lawsuits are based on “invoking a constitutional provision indisputably intended to benefit children and using it as a means to elevate the fears of a handful of teachers over the choices of 1.6 million students,” lawyers for DeSantis and education officials wrote.

“The court should deny the motion and maintain the stay so that families already beset by uncertainty and concern will not be further burdened by repeated and potentially contradictory orders,” the state’s lawyers wrote.

An appeal to Thursday’s order is likely on the way.

Leaders of school districts in the Jacksonville area have said they will stick with their current state-approved reopening plans but added they could make changes if the order is overturned.