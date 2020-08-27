78ºF

Florida

NBA playoff games postponed Wednesday after Milwaukee Bucks strike over shooting of black man

Associated Press

An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time in of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didnt take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Making their strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice, players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games on Wednesday in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues.

Players made the extraordinary decisions to protest the shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday of Jacob Blake, a Black man, apparently in the back while three of his children looked on.

Kenosha is about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. That city’s NBA team, the Bucks, started the boycotts Wednesday by refusing to emerge from their locker room to play a playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Other games that were not played: NBA playoff games between Oklahoma City and Houston, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland.

The NBA’s board of governors have called a meeting today to discuss the new developments. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

