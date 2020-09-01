Florida severs ties with Quest labs after massive COVID-19 testing data dump

Before dropping the state’s daily update of COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health issued a warning: today’s numbers aren’t really today’s numbers.

A massive dump of testing data from Quest Diagnostics -- dating as far back as April -- is skewing the data, the FDOH said.

Quest Diagnostics is a large, nationwide lab that provides testing at private sites, as well as performing limited testing through the state, the health department said. Quest labs have also processed testing samples collected at government-sponsored testing sites or by private medical providers.

But after the “unacceptable dump of test results” -- nearly 75,000 total -- that dropped Monday night, the state is severing ties with Quest, saying the lab violated the law that requires tests be reported to the health department in a timely manner.

“To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I believe that Quest has abdicated their ability to perform a testing function in Florida that the people can be confident in. As such I am directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest effective immediately.”

Quest told the state that everyone who tested positive among the 75,000 results had already been notified.

The FDOH expressed frustration, saying that it included the backlogged results in the upload of data for Tuesday’s coronavirus numbers update, but the numbers will not reflect what is happening currently with the pandemic in Florida.

The state said even though most of the data were over two weeks old – some as much as five months old -- it “incorporated information that would be useful and included the rest in the interest of transparency.”

The state clarified the data further, showing what the update would have been without the Quest data, and what it is with the Quest data:

Without the Quest data, the state would have added 3,773 new cases with a positivity rate of 5.9% -- well in line with current trends of the last 7-10 days.

With the positive test Quest data added, the total new cases became 7,643 with a positivity rate of 6.8%.

News4Jax is awaiting the full update of numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but as of noon, they had not yet been uploaded.