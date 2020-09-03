Florida CFO: More than $39M returned to rightful owners in August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than $39 million was returned to the rightful owners in August, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Thursday.

It was the second-highest monthly amount of unclaimed property recovered and returned to Floridians in the Division of Unclaimed Property’s 59-year history. The highest monthly amount — $42.9 million — was returned in July.

Patronis said the division has now returned more than $190 million since the coronavirus pandemic began.

To check to see if anything is owed to you or your business, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Division of Unclaimed Property.

RELATED: How to find out if forgotten treasure is waiting for you

August 2020 unclaimed property returns by region