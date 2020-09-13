No additional coronavirus deaths reported in Northeast Florida as state adds 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida added 2,423 coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 663,994 since March.

State health officials reported eight additional deaths for an overall total of 12,764. That brings the average daily reported deaths over the past week to 109. In the first half of August, the seven-day reported deaths average usually exceeded 170 deaths.

None of the additional deaths reported Sunday were in the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax. Aug. 31 was the last day that there were no local deaths reported.

On Sunday, 160 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Alachua County, which reported a record 131 cases on Friday and then far surpassed that on Saturday with another 212 cases.

As of Sunday, Alachua County had reported a total of 6,401 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Jacksonville added 319 cases Sunday for an overall total of 28,458.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state’s positivity rate was 4.26% for Saturday.

Daily cases reported in Florida and Duval County since March

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for the disease continued a seven-week downward trend, following peaks of more than 9,500 in late July. There were 2,922 patients in the late morning Thursday, according to a hospital census posted online by the state, down from 3,075 the previous morning.

The state’s top regulator announced Thursday that he will be rescinding an emergency order that has kept bars from serving alcohol on-site and will allow them to reopen at 50% occupancy, starting Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Miami-Dade County and Broward County will move into phase two of reopening starting Monday.

The two counties were among the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, recording a total of more than 4,000 resident deaths since the start of the outbreak.