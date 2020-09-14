3 more Jacksonville residents deaths from COVID-19 reported by state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida health officials reported 36 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the state’s total since March to 12,800. Three of those deaths were in Duval County and one was in Flagler County. Those who died were between age 72 and 82.

The state Department of Health added 1,736 coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total number of statewide infections to 665,730 since March. Florida’s positivity rate Sunday was 3.91% -- the first time it’s dropped below 4% in weeks if not months.

Over the weekend, cases spiked in Alachua County, with a record 131 cases in one day on Friday, then far surpassed that on Saturday with another 212 cases. Monday’s caseload remained high at 154 -- at least 83 of those cases of people between 18 and 21.

That brings Alachua County’s total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began to 6,555 -- second only to Duval County in Northeast Florida.

Jacksonville added 67 cases Monday for an overall total of 28,525.

Daily cases reported in Florida and Duval County since March

The Associated Press reported that the number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for the disease continues a seven-week downward trend, following peaks of more than 9,500 in late July. T

The state’s top regulator announced Thursday that he was rescinding an emergency order that has kept bars from serving alcohol on-site, allowing them to reopen at 50% occupancy, starting Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties were allowed to move into phase two of reopening on Monday.