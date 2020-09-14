Florida under 90% counted for census

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is approaching 90% of its households tallied for the 2020 census but remains below the national average for response rates in the once-a-decade count.

The U.S. Census Bureau website said Florida had 87.4% of households counted as of Monday.

The count, which will affect congressional redistricting for the next decade and the distribution of federal money, ends Sept. 30.

Idaho and West Virginia were atop the list, each with more than 99% of households counted. Alabama, with 83.7%, was the lowest.

Nationally, the rate was 91.8%.