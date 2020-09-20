Man bitten by shark in Florida keys airlifted to Miami trauma center

MIAMI – An Atlanta man was airlifted to the trauma center of Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami after he was bitten on the shoulder by a shark Sunday morning near Marathon, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies told WPLG-TV.

The injury was described by rescue personnel as “severe.”

Andrew Charles Eddy, 30, was snorkeling on a reef along with family on a private boat. Witnesses said Eddy was attacked almost immediately after entering the water near the Sombrero Key Light, about 50 miles north of Key West.

While investigating the incident, the Sheriff’s Office received information from boaters that they had seen a bull shark in the area. The shark was described by witnesses as eight- to 10-feet long.

Investigators said there was no fishing or chumming in the water near where the group was snorkeling.

No one else was injured.

Eddy’s condition was not known as of Sunday afternoon.