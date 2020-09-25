Federal assistance approved for Northwest Florida counties after Hurricane Sally

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Parts of Northwest Florida have been approved by President Donald Trump for federal disaster relief, after Hurricane Sally drenched the region and caused massive flooding last week.

The disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency covers all categories of public assistance for hard-hit Escambia County, including direct federal aid.

Emergency protective measures will be covered for Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

In a news release, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the approval will help Escambia County’s long-term rebuilding from “the severe damage and flooding that Sally left in its wake.”

The governor’s office said FEMA continues to assess damage in the 12 counties approved for emergency protective measures.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is also conducting damage assessments related to federal assistance for individual residences.

DeSantis' office on Wednesday activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.