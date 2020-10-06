'High volume’ causes issues with Florida’s voter registration website hours before deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Floridians experienced issues with Florida’s voter registration website on Monday night -- just hours before the deadline to register.

There were reports of error messages and slow responses.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said the problems were caused by a high number of people on the site.

“OVR is online and working. Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight,” Lee tweeted around 6 p.m.

Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention. — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) October 5, 2020

Both Florida and Georgia “close” their voter rolls 28 days before any election.