Two newlyweds from Florida killed in small plane crash near Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. – Authorities in southwest Colorado say two newlyweds from Florida died when their single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Telluride.

The San Miguel Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that 30-year-old Costas John Sivyllis and 33-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar of Port Orange, Florida, died in Monday's crash in Ingram Basin, east of Telluride in the San Juan Mountains.

The couple had just married days before in Telluride, the sheriff's office said.

They were returning to Florida, with a possible first stop in Oklahoma to refuel, when their Beechcraft Bonanza crashed shortly after takeoff from Telluride at 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the incident.