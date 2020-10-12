4 new Winn-Dixie stores coming to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four new Winn-Dixie stores are coming to Florida on Nov. 11, including one in Jacksonville.

According to a release, each store is being designed with a specialized approach to “provide customers with a unique shopping experience featuring the freshest produce and highest-quality meats and seafood.”

The grocer is also expanding its sip and shop offer, where you can drink alcohol while shopping for groceries.

The four new Winn-Dixie locations opening on Nov. 11 include:

8855 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL

1459 N.W. 23rd Ave., Gainesville, FL

11700 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

11525 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch, FL

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience for all of our customers, and we are proud to soon introduce four new Winn-Dixie stores crafted with offerings for our customers' distinct tastes and preferences," Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said. "We’ve expanded our product assortments in these new stores to ensure our customers have fresh, quality products at the right price for every meal. As we expand our footprint, we are able to support more communities throughout Florida and be the grocer our customers and communities can always count on.”

These store openings are the first of eight new Winn-Dixie stores throughout the state of Florida. The eight new Winn-Dixie stores will provide more than 700 jobs and opportunities to community members throughout Florida.

You can apply online here.