100-year-old in Gainesville among 123 state’s COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Like most weeks, the data on COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health ticked up from the normal Monday lows. The statewide positivity rate also increased but remained just below the target of 5% that scientists suggest is the threshold for community spread.

The state said another 123 people have died with the virus in recent days or weeks, bring the number of deaths in Florida since March 1 to 15,722. According to the data, 46 of those deaths were of patients in long-term-care facilities.

Four of those deaths were of Jacksonville residents, all women ranging from 32 to 89 years old. Columbia County had two additional deaths. Alachua, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties each saw one death -- all of men and women between 63 and 100 years of age.

Tuesday’s report showed 2,725 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 738,749 since the pandemic began. There were 111 additional cases in Duval County in the last 24 hours, with 70 more in Alachua, 32 in Clay, 30 in St. Johns and 17 in Nassau.

The DOH said an additional 26,147 people tested on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests performed in the state to 5.6 million.

Like the state, most counties also saw their positivity races rise, with only Duval, Baker and Bradford counties remaining under that 5% threshold.