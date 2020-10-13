Know a petite Picasso? Florida K-12 students can enter state-fish art contest

Do you know a young artist with a love for animals or the outdoors?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Wildlife Forever have a contest that’s right up their alley.

The Florida State-Fish Art Contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Artists can compete in the free contest for a chance to win state and national honors and prizes.

Florida winners will be selected by the FWC in four grade categories, kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade. State winners will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top prizes such as the Best of Show.

The deadline to enter is March 31, 2021, so start designing today!

“We are committed to increasing youth participation in freshwater and saltwater fishing through this effort,” said FWC Director Eric Sutton. “The State-Fish Art program is a unique and creative way to connect to youth anglers and the FWC is proud to be sponsoring the initiative for Florida.”

To enter, students from Florida should submit their entry consisting of the following:

An original horizontal 9″x12″ piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Fish List.

A piece of creative writing, no longer than one page, about the chosen species (required for grades 4-12).

A Florida State-Fish Art Contest entry form.

Participants may choose to mail their entry to:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

ATTN: Laura Rambo, Florida Fish Art Contest

620 S Meridian Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Participants also have the option to submit photos or a scanned copy of their entry to R3@MyFWC.com. For contest information, entry forms and the Fish On! Lesson Plan, visit www.StateFishArt.org.