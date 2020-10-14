Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo welcomes new babies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It’s a cuteness overload!

Shortly after Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo announced the zoo’s first otter pups in a decade, the zoo welcomed another addition.

Cajun, the white-handed gibbon, had a tiny bundle of joy herself. The zoo said that Cajun has not been shy about showing her newborn off.

“She’s often seen laying on her back in sun with her blonde baby on her stomach or tight rope walking around her home while baby holds on tight” the zoo said.

Over the last few months, staff and zookeepers have been working diligently to prepare the SF Teaching Zoo for guests.

The zoo is currently closed to to COVID-19, but plans to reopen soon.

