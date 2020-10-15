Another 13 Florida inmates die of COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With much of the increase linked to two facilities in Union County, an additional 13 state prison inmates have died of COVID-19, according to information released by the Florida Department of Corrections and the Florida Department of Health.

A total of 154 deaths were reported as of Wednesday, up from 141 a week earlier.

Six of the additional deaths were linked to the Reception and Medical Center in Union County, bringing the total for the facility to 29. Also, three were linked to Union Correctional Institution, bringing its total to 10, according to weekly information posted online by the Department of Health.

Other facilities tied to the largest numbers of inmate deaths since the start of the pandemic are the South Florida Reception Center, with 20; Dade Correctional Institution, with 10; Columbia Correctional Institution, with nine; Blackwater Correctional Facility, with seven; Everglades Correctional Institution, with six; Graceville Correctional Facility, with six; and the South Bay Correctional Facility, with six.

Since the pandemic began, 16,483 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Corrections.