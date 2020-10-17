Florida business regulation agency grapples with breach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Law enforcement officials have been asked to investigate a potential breach of the computer network of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The agency announced Friday it has limited operations due to “malicious activity on state-owned technology assets” that occurred Wednesday.

It has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review the security matters.

A news release from department Secretary Halsey Beshears said the agency took steps to prevent the compromise of data and that the measures to protect the network will require temporary outages through Monday.

“These system limitations are anticipated to continue until all systems and system functions are cleared for access by users,” the release said. “Importantly, to date, the department has not identified any evidence that suggests a breach of any personally identifiable information.”

The agency also is planning to shift staff members next week to help process pending applications and inquiries, the release said.