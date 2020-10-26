Florida has received 1.4 million rapid tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has received 1.4 million rapid “antigen” tests for COVID-19 from the federal government since Sept. 28, according to a review of federal data posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government is shipping the tests weekly.

The first batch was distributed to Florida beginning Sept. 28, when the state received 420,507 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Point of Care SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests.

Weekly reports through Oct. 19 tracked subsequent shipments to the state.

Federal officials awarded a $760 million contract in late August to Abbott for delivery of 150 million rapid tests.

Meanwhile, the federal government has posted how 30 states and the District of Columbia will distribute their supplies. Florida was not included in that report, though Gov Ron DeSantis has said he is sending them to senior centers, senior communities and schools.

Florida is expected to receive 6.4 million rapid tests under the agreement with Abbott.