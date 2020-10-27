NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween with handmade costumes at Florida hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 20 babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare celebrated Halloween in adorable style this year.

The tiny tots were dressed as adorable treats such as cookies, candy bars, mermaids, ghosts and more.

“Halloween in the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is no exception!” the hospital said. “Thank you to our incredible NICU team for making such an uncertain time so special for these little ones' families.”

It was definitely a sweet treat for parents and staff.

Disclaimer: Please remember, you should always place your little ones on their backs to sleep, with nothing else in the crib.

These NICU babies have special circumstances and are monitored 24/7 by our skilled nursing team.