Florida reports 4,865 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 28 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,997 since the pandemic began.

Four of the additional deaths reported Sunday were in Northeast Florida: two in Alachua County, one in St. Johns County and one in Baker County.

On Sunday, the state Department of Health also confirmed 4,865 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 807,412 since March.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 458 new cases were reported Sunday. Of those, 173 were reported in Duval County and 124 were reported in Alachua County.

As of early Sunday afternoon, there were 2,357 people being treated for the disease in Florida hospitals, according to a state online census of hospital beds.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 4.32%, according to the health department, while Baker (9.52%) and Union (14.04%) were the only Northeast Florida counties with positivity rates above 5%.

