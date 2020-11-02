COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 2,500 people were hospitalized Monday in Florida with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19, as the total has increased in recent weeks.

As of a Monday afternoon count, 2,474 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of the virus, according to numbers posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website.

While hospitalization numbers fluctuate daily, the number reported Monday was more than 200 higher than on any of the four previous Mondays. On Oct. 26, the total was 2,252; on Oct. 19, it was 2,052; on Oct. 12, it was 2,206; and on Oct. 5, it was 2,106, according to numbers compiled each day by The News Service of Florida from the state website.

Miami-Dade County had 332 people hospitalized Monday with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the largest number in the state. It was followed by Broward County, with 239; Hillsborough County, with 174; Palm Beach County, with 153; Orange County, with 149; Duval County, with 135; and Pinellas County, with 127, the state numbers show.