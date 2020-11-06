Don’t let good will go to waste; look out for holiday scams

With the holiday season fast approaching, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning of holiday scams and launching new resources to help protect yourself and your family.

It’s called Scams at a Glance: 'Tis the Season. The brochure provides resources and information on emerging frauds and schemes associated with the holidays and charitable donations.

Scams at a Glance has multiple editions. Click here to find the edition most relevant to your lifestyle. For a Spanish version of the Tis the Season edition, click here.

Moody said knowing what to look for is the first step to keep yourself from becoming a victim.

Have you been a victim of scam? Floridians can report fraud or file a complaint by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.