Florida boy drowns while swimming in ocean with grandfather

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 7-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his grandfather in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The man and two children went into the water near Ormond Beach about 1 p.m. Saturday, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said in a news release.

A beachgoer heard the child's grandmother standing on the beach yelling for help and called Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Authorities pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and began CPR, a news release said.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The grandfather and a 16-year-old girl were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A third grandchild, who is 11-year-old, was on the beach at the time.

The grandmother was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.