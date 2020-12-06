Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Broward County girl last seen with mother, authorities say

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday morning issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old Broward County girl who authorities said was last seen with her mother.

Authorities said Stella Turley was last seen around 2-2:30 a.m. Sunday in Wilton Manors, Florida. She was reportedly wearing a dark blue dress with thin red and white stripes.

The child may be with 29-year-old Christine Ammon, who was last seen wearing a floral shirt, dark-colored leggings and carrying a small handbag.

According to Wilton Manors police, Stella was last seen with her mother, Christine, who does not have custody of the child.

Stella is described as being 30 inches tall, weighing 36 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a red strawberry-shaped birthmark on the left temple of her face.

Christine Ammon is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.