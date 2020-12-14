As vaccine arrives, Florida tops 20,000 resident deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis and health officials celebrated the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Florida reported that more than 20,000 residents have died from the disease, offering a sobering reminder of its continuing toll.

With 137 additional resident deaths reported Monday, the total jumped to 20,003 since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health. Also, 268 non-residents have died in Florida.

The state Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 8,452 additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 9,800. The weekly average hasn’t been that high since July 30, records show.

There has been a 70% increase in cases and a 58% increase in deaths during the past three months.

According to the health department, 1,134,383 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the deaths reported Monday, nine were reported in Northeast Florida. Of the local deaths, two deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Duval, Columbia and Alachua. One death was reported in St. Johns, Nassau and Union counties.

Florida and Duval County daily cases reported since June 1

As the number of cases have surged in Florida this fall, more COVID-19 patients also have required hospitalization. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported Monday afternoon that 4,932 patients were hospitalized because of “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19, compared to 2,637 on Sept. 14.

Amid the increasing numbers, DeSantis and other officials who gathered for the news conference Monday at Tampa General Hospital pointed to vaccines as key to beating back COVID-19 and returning to a sense of normalcy. Tampa General received 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday and began vaccinating hospital workers.

“This is 20,000 doses of hope,” Tampa General President and CEO John Couris said. “This is the beginning to the end. This is monumental, if you are sitting in our shoes caring for the patients.”

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 8.34%, the health department said Monday. The positivity rate, a key factor in determining the community spread of the virus, hasn’t dipped below 6.22% in weeks.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommended that Florida put stricter measures in place to slow the spread of the virus, including mask-wearing at all times in public, increased physical distancing by reducing capacity or closing indoor spaces at restaurants and bars and limiting gatherings outside of immediate households. The Dec. 6 report, which was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, also urged leaders to begin warning about the risks of gathering during the December holiday season.

DeSantis has ruled out further business restrictions or a mask mandate aimed at stopping the virus’ spread.

Among all states, Florida had the 41st most new cases per 100,000 residents and the 33rd highest rate of positive cases, according to the Dec. 6 report.

“Ranking are almost irrelevant as the entire country is surging,” the report said.

Two newspapers last week sued DeSantis’ administration for failing to make public the weekly reports about coronavirus conditions in the Sunshine State put together by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.