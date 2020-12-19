Florida reports nearly 12,000 new cases of COVID-19

Governor DeSantis says the coronavirus vaccine is ready to ship to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida reported 11,682 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday -- the fourth day in a row the daily increase was above 10,000.

There 74 deaths were reported on Saturday. Five of those deaths occurred in Northeast Florida: three in Columbia County and two in Alachua County. (Note that due to reporting delayed, deaths are added to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 report days or weeks after they occur.)

Overall, the state has confirmed nearly 1.2 million cases and close to 20,000 deaths, according to statistics released by the Department of Health. Florida has a population of nearly 22 million people.

The positivity rate in both Florida and Duval County remained above 8% on Friday, while the rate in some Northeast Florida counties was well above 10%.

Florida and Duval County daily deaths reported since June 1

There were 5,086 people hospitalized with the disease in the state as of late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, Columbia County was out of ICU beds, Clay County had only 10% of its ICU beds available, 11% in Alachua County and Nassau County had only 12.5% open. Duval and Flagler counties 22% of their ICU beds available and St. Johns had 40% availability.

FDOE on Saturday reported for the first time on COVID-19 vaccine numbers in the state. According to the new data, 32,707 vaccines were given in Florida this week -- 90% of those in the last three days. Duval County had 1,972 people vaccinated since Monday. Broward, Dade, Hillsborough and Orange counties each had more than double that many vaccinations given.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not enforce a mask mandate, nor restrict capacity at bars and restaurants.