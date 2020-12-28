President Trump wants an airport named in his honor, anonymous report says

President Donald Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump, waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach.

PALM BEACH, Fla. – According to the Sun-Sentinel, an anonymous report said that a top official with the Republican Party of Florida suggested Palm Beach International Airport be renamed after the 45th president.

The Sun-Sentinel also reported that Melania Trump is “reportedly scoping out elite private schools in South Florida for their 14-year-old son Barron Trump.”

Christian Ziegler, a top official with the Republican Party of Florida, said Palm Beach International Airport — just down the road from Mar-a-Lago — “would be named in the president’s honor.”

“It would be the South Florida gateway for the former president’s adoring fans,” Christian Ziegler told the Sun-Sentinel.

Citing anonymous White House sources, The Daily Beast reported that Trump has asked aides what it would take to get a major U.S. airport named in his honor. The same sources say Trump speculated about having a future aircraft carrier named the USS Donald Trump.