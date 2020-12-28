President Trump wants an airport named in his honor, anonymous report says

PALM BEACH, Fla. – According to the Sun-Sentinel, an anonymous report said that a top official with the Republican Party of Florida suggested Palm Beach International Airport be renamed after the 45th president.
The Sun-Sentinel also reported that Melania Trump is “reportedly scoping out elite private schools in South Florida for their 14-year-old son Barron Trump.”
Christian Ziegler, a top official with the Republican Party of Florida, said Palm Beach International Airport — just down the road from Mar-a-Lago — “would be named in the president’s honor.”
“It would be the South Florida gateway for the former president’s adoring fans,” Christian Ziegler told the Sun-Sentinel.
Citing anonymous White House sources, The Daily Beast reported that Trump has asked aides what it would take to get a major U.S. airport named in his honor. The same sources say Trump speculated about having a future aircraft carrier named the USS Donald Trump.