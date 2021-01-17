Florida adds 11,093 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 11,093 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 1,571,279 cases.

Duval County added 357 additional cases on Sunday for 74,910 total cases while Clay County recorded 96 more cases for 14,000 total cases and Putnam County recorded 42 more cases for 5,033 total cases.

On Sunday, the state Department of Health also reported 135 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Of the deaths reported Sunday, 13 were in Northeast Florida: six in Duval County (806 total deaths), two in St. Johns County (138), two in Putnam County (89), one in Alachua County (146), one in Baker County (41) and one in Flagler County (53).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,515 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, 7,420 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 5.09%, the health department said Sunday.

Health department data showed Sunday that more than 1 million people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

As of Sunday, according to health department data, 1,007,716 people in Florida had been vaccinated.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.