Another disaster preparedness sales tax ‘holiday’ proposed

Save money on these items to build a hurricane kit during sales tax holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Senate Republican on Friday filed a bill that would provide a sales-tax “holiday” around the start of hurricane season for people who buy disaster-preparedness supplies.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the proposal (SB 734) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 2.

The state has regularly held such holidays in recent years, with Gruters proposing a holiday from May 28 through June 13.

The annual six-month hurricane season will start June 1.

The proposal would allow people to avoid paying sales taxes on a series of items, such as portable generators costing $750 or less, tarps costing $50 or less, packages of batteries costing $30 or less and food coolers costing $30 or less.